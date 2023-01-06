Cooler days with some snow gracing the sky

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The days have cooled off as we say goodbye to that mini ‘spring’ we were experiencing days prior, but how much colder could we get?

Our high today was 34 degrees but wind chill was in the 20s. This meant if you stepped outside you probably not only saw the snow on the ground but also felt the brisk air hit your skin.

Occasional snowfall will continue on and off the rest of tonight and overnight into Friday. The snow will stick and patchy ice is expected on the roadways, so be careful if you are driving.

Besides the occasional snowfall tonight, we are going to see temperatures drop into the 20s which will cause a chilly morning wake-up.

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier days with some scattered clouds in the sky but mainly sunshine. If you have plans for tomorrow or the weekend to come, do not cancel them! This is a great weekend to enjoy the beautifully bright weather even though temperatures will stay cool.

