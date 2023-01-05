Snowy intervals to remain possible through Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While there’s no denying 2023 is off to a mild start, the lack of sunshine is surely taking a toll on many in the Stateline. Wednesday’s complete lack of sun makes it the fourth straight day of total cloud cover to start the year. The last time we had more sunshine than clouds, you’d have to go all the way back to Christmas Day!

We haven't had a day to feature more sunshine than clouds since Christmas Weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re not to see any sunshine on Thursday. Instead, snow showers are a point of discussion. It won’t snow all day, but the threat will be present on an off and on basis at any point throughout the day, as a pesky area of low pressure slowly continues to churn eastward. Also important to note, temperatures will likely be hovering right around the freezing mark for most of the day, meaning there’s the possibility snowflakes may mix with rain or even freezing rain at times.

Snow showers are possible at any point in the day Thursday, though dry hours are promised. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark in the afternoon, it's possible rain or freezing rain may mix in with snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’re not to pick up a ton of snow, though there could be just enough to create some slick spots on area roadways.

Most areas are to see only between 0.5" and 1" of snow in the next day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It may, however, be enough to temporarily narrow the snowfall deficit, which has now grown to 7.5″ as of Wednesday evening.

Our snow deficit has now grown to 7.5", and will likely grow in the coming days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Friday, however, that deficit will begin to grow once again, as a quiet day is on the docket. We’re cautiously optimistic that the day could even feature the return of at least some mixed sunshine.

It's possible that many areas see at least some sunshine Friday, but there will be quite a few clouds around as well. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will begin to give way to clouds again by the afternoon Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds are likely to be more dominant by early Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whenever we do start to see sunshine with more regularity, we’ll be doing so more and more by the day. Over the course of the next week, we’ll gain between one minute and one minute and 22 seconds each day, and within the next three weeks, the sun will set at 5:00pm or later!

We're now less than three weeks away from our first 5:00pm sunset of 2023. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

