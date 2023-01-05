Snowy intervals to remain possible through Thursday
Accumulations likely, though not significant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While there’s no denying 2023 is off to a mild start, the lack of sunshine is surely taking a toll on many in the Stateline. Wednesday’s complete lack of sun makes it the fourth straight day of total cloud cover to start the year. The last time we had more sunshine than clouds, you’d have to go all the way back to Christmas Day!
We’re not to see any sunshine on Thursday. Instead, snow showers are a point of discussion. It won’t snow all day, but the threat will be present on an off and on basis at any point throughout the day, as a pesky area of low pressure slowly continues to churn eastward. Also important to note, temperatures will likely be hovering right around the freezing mark for most of the day, meaning there’s the possibility snowflakes may mix with rain or even freezing rain at times.
We’re not to pick up a ton of snow, though there could be just enough to create some slick spots on area roadways.
It may, however, be enough to temporarily narrow the snowfall deficit, which has now grown to 7.5″ as of Wednesday evening.
Come Friday, however, that deficit will begin to grow once again, as a quiet day is on the docket. We’re cautiously optimistic that the day could even feature the return of at least some mixed sunshine.
Whenever we do start to see sunshine with more regularity, we’ll be doing so more and more by the day. Over the course of the next week, we’ll gain between one minute and one minute and 22 seconds each day, and within the next three weeks, the sun will set at 5:00pm or later!
