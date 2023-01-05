Rockford man charged with Drug and Weapon offenses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Wednesday, January 4th, 2023 at around 7:40 in the evening, Rockford Police Officers and SCOPE Officers responded to a residence in the 600 block of 12th street for reports of a domestic disturbance and potential shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, law enforcement attempted to contact the people inside, but their attempts went unanswered. However, they observed shell casings and several people inside the home.

A little while after, Jorge Herrera-Avila exited the residence, followed by five other occupants. All were detained upon exiting. During that investigation, officers with SCOPE recovered two handguns, one with an automatic switch, one with a laser sight, three other handguns, one with a defaced serial number, a rifle and a shotgun. SCOPE Officers also recovered over 994 grams of cannabis. Herrera-Avila was taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail while the other occupant as were released.

20-year-old Herrera-Avila is charged with the following:

-Unlawful Use of a Weapon

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis

-Possession of a Firearm with Defaced Serial Number

-No Valid FOID

He is considered innocent until proven guilty.

