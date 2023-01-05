Portillo’s to stop accepting cash at drive thrus

You can no longer pay in cash to get one of these dogs if you're just driving through
You can no longer pay in cash to get one of these dogs if you're just driving through(WIFR)
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sorry cash carriers, starting January 16th, Portillo’s will stop accepting cash in its drive-thru lines. Customers in cars will only be able to pay with credit or debit cards.

The change is due to efficiency, according to representatives of the hot dog chain.

“This creates a faster, smoother service for our guests and is safer for our team members,” according to a statement from Portillo’s. “We will only accept cash inside our restaurants. We’d be happy to accept credit or debit cards outside or serve cash guests inside.”

The first drive-thru Portillo’s opened in 1983 20 years after the restaurant was originally founded. The chain now has more than 70 locations.

