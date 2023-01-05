Nicor Gas company proposes price increase

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Higher gas bills could reach the pipeline for the Rockford-area customers next year after Nicor files for a $321 million rate increase with the Illinois Commerce Commission.

“Inflation is really affecting us right now; it’s affecting all businesses and customers. You see it at the grocery stores, you see it everywhere,” said Nicor Gas spokesperson Allison Gregoire.

If it’s approved, the rate hike would raise the average residential gas bill by about $9.29 per month starting in January 2024.

“We know that a rate increase is critical to ensuring that Nicor gas can successfully address our new federal compliance regulations and also address the increased prices for materials, equipment and services,” Gregoire said.

Jim Chilsen is a spokesperson for the Citizen’s Utility Board in Chicago. He says this is the last thing homeowners need.

“This increase is going to cause hardship for Nicor customers. We hear from too many customers that are already struggling with their bills and Nicor’s rate hike request is excessive,” Chilsen said.

In November 2021, the ICC granted Nicor a $240 million rate increase to modernize its company and distribution. Chilsen says that increase added about a $3.70 a month to the typical residential bill.

