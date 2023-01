ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Periods of light snow with highs in the low 30′s. Flurries tonight with lows in the low to middle 20′s. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the low 30′s. Slight chance for light snow showers Saturday afternoon/evening with highs in the middle 30′s. A dry run in the forecast to begin Sunday through Wednesday next week.

