Illinois HS AP Poll: Four Stateline teams sit in top 10

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The first AP Poll of 2023 is out for both boys and girls high school basketball in Illinois and a handful of Stateline teams are in the top ten.

Class 4A Boys

1. Whitney Young (14) 12-4 140

2. Kenwood (1) 12-2 134

3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 16-1 110

4. Rolling Meadows 16-1 103

5. Moline12-2 90

6. Joliet West 11-4 46

7. Curie 11-4 40

8. Lyons 11-1 35

9. Brother Rice 14-2 24

10. Quincy12-2 23

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 15. St. Rita 14. Belleville East 14. Glenbrook North 13. Proviso East 5. Barrington 4. New Trier 4. Hinsdale Central 3. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 3. Geneva 2. Libertyville 2. Proviso West 1.

Class 4A Girls

1. Fremd (1) 15-1 91

2. Geneva (5) 12-2 89

3. Hersey 15-3 78

4. Bolingbrook (2) 13-1 77

5. Normal Community (2)16-0 54

6. Alton (1) 15-0 46

7. Maine South 13-3 39

8. Benet 11-4 25

(tie) Kenwood 12-2 25

10. Naperville North 11-6 23

Others receiving votes: O’Fallon 18. Loyola 13. Lake Zurich 13. Barrington 4. Whitney Young 4. Lyons 3. Libertyville 3.

Class 3A Boys

1. Simeon (11) 12-0 155

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (5) 11-0 146

3. Hillcrest 15-1 107

4. Chicago Mt. Carmel 15-1 96

5. Decatur MacArthur 14-0 85

6. Metamora 11-2 79

7. East St. Louis 8-1 66

8. St. Ignatius 13-3 43

9. Hyde Park 14-2 36

10. Lemont 12-2 27

Others receiving votes: Grayslake Central 20. Kankakee 7. Mt. Zion 2. St. Patrick 2. Crystal Lake South 2. Burlington Central 2. Centralia 1. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Marmion 1. Richwoods 1. Rock Island 1.

Class 3A Girls

1. Nazareth (9) 14-1 117 1

2. Peoria Central 14-2 86

3. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 85

4. Lincoln (3) 18-0 81

5. Montini 11-3 77

6. Carmel 13-3 71

7. Washington 13-2 53

8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13-3 21

9. Geneseo 13-3 12

(tie) Galesburg 16-4 12

Others receiving votes: Deerfield 11. Rockford Boylan 10. Hyde Park 9. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Dixon 3. St. Ignatius 3. Taylorville 1. Burlington Central 1. Dunlap 1.

Class 2A Boys

1. Fairbury Prairie Central (8) 15-0 142

2. Princeton (2) 14-0 135

3. Columbia (1) 13-2 99

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 11-1 92

5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) (3) 12-5 84

6. Rockford Christian (2) 15-0 72

7. Breese Central 14-2 65

8. DePaul College Prep (1) 7-6 62

9. Teutopolis 12-2 37

10. Rockridge 10-3 32

Others receiving votes: Bloomington Central Catholic 18. Normal University 17. Pinckneyville 16. Williamsville 10. Beecher 10. Benton 7. Seneca 6. Eureka 4. Rockford Lutheran 4. Massac County 4. Momence 2. Pleasant Plains 2. Freeburg 2. Clark 1.

Class 2A Girls

1. Quincy Notre Dame (12) 17-1 128

2. Fieldcrest1 6-0 99

3. Chicago (Noble Street Butler) 18-3 77

4. Teutopolis 14-2 60

5. Byron 13-2 58

6. Paris 17-1 56

7. Peotone (1) 14-0 54

8. Camp Point Central 12-2 41

9. Princeton 14-2 35

10. Petersburg PORTA 14-0 20

Others receiving votes: Sherrard 16. Althoff Catholic 14. Stillman Valley 12. Hamilton County 9. Breese Mater Dei 9. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 6. Monmouth-Roseville 6. Pleasant Plains 5. Winnebago 3. Tolono Unity 2. DePaul College Prep 2. Pana 2. Canton 1.

Class 1A Boys

1. Jacksonville Routt (9) 11-1 130

2. Pecatonica (3) 12-1 109

3. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 14-0 82

4. Scales Mound (2) 13-1 62

5. Augusta Southeastern (1) 12-2 59

6. New Berlin 11-3 46

(tie) Camp Point Central 10-3 46

8. Waterloo Gibault 11-3 45

9. Tuscola 14-1 40

10. Altamont11-3 33

Others receiving votes: Illini Bluffs 23. Catlin (Salt Fork) 21. Casey-Westfield 21. South Beloit 18. North Clay 16. Winchester-West Central 13. Centralia Christ Our Rock 13. Chicago Marshall 10. Aurora Christian 7. Serena 6. Yorkville Christian 6. Farina South Central 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Midland 3. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 1.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.