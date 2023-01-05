Fatal crashes in ogle county cause concern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of fatal crashes have occurred on Illinois Route 2 and Route 64 and Mulford. Now, residents hope the county will implement changes.

“Rumble strips, we definitely need the flashing lights on our stop signs like it’s completely dark. I came home from Wisconsin last night and I can barely see the roads. I live on Mulford road, so it’s just really dark,” said Amanda Minnegan.

Minnegan has witnessed several incidents near her home on Mulford Road and says she’s concerned for her family’s safety.

“We see people speed by very quickly like we have children that play outside, so we’re worried about their safety. We have animals out there that we have to chain our dogs up, so they don’t get hit,” said Minnegan.

County sheriff Brian Vanvickle says his team is working hard to enforce the rules of the road and remind people to slow down.

