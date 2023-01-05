Devin Hester named Pro Football Hall of Fame Finalist for second time

The former Bears KR/PR is one of 15 finalists this year
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23)...
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2010, file photo, Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) celebrates as he scores on an 89-yard punt-return in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks.(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The 15 modern-day players who will be considered later this month by the selection committee include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson. Six other returning finalists were announced with Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne getting back to this stage. Defensive backs Albert Lewis and Darren Woodson made it to this stage for the first time after previously being eliminated in the semifinal stage.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New driving laws in effect in Illinois
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
Family remembers the special times they shared with Newman
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
Carolyn Green died Friday, Dec. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill.
Former Lifescape Community Services CEO dies
Fatal crash
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase

Latest News

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the first...
White Sox introduce CF Andrew Benintendi after finalizing five-year deal
Chicago Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel, left, is congratulated by Kevin Korchinski and Philipp...
Blackhawks call up recall F Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney
NIC-10: Hononegah, Guilford roll to big road wins
NIC-10: Hononegah, Guilford roll to big road wins
The BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford, Ill.
Tickets on sale for 2023 Midwest/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating sectional at BMO Center in Rockford