Beloit Sky Carp, ABC Supply Stadium set to be cashless ballpark beginning in 2023

By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Beloit Sky Carp won’t be on the field for another three months but when fans return to ABC Supply Stadium on April 7, they’ll see a major difference in their consumer experience.

The Sky Carp announced Thursday that beginning this season that ABC Supply Stadium will be a cashless venue. Debit, credit, and gift cards will be accepted at all locations throughout the stadium along with select spots having tap-to-pay options.

“Being cashless will help cut down on lines at concessions and the box office by making transactions quicker and offer added security for fans,” Team President Zach Brockman said.

For those with cash, fans can purchase gift cards at the box office or Beak Boutique and use them throughout the stadium. The first use of the cashless event will be later this month when the team hosts Sky Carp Fest on Saturday, January 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

