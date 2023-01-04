White Sox introduce CF Andrew Benintendi after finalizing five-year deal

The lefty had previous stops with the Royals, Red Sox, and Yankees
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the first...
Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi hits a single against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 Chicago White Sox jersey a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It’s the richest contract in terms of total value in franchise history. The White Sox had long been interested in Benintendi, going back to when the outfielder was selected by Boston with the No. 7 pick in the 2015 amateur draft - one spot ahead of Chicago. Benintendi says it’s good to be with a team that wanted him from the get-go.

