White Sox introduce CF Andrew Benintendi after finalizing five-year deal

CHICAGO (AP) - Andrew Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 Chicago White Sox jersey a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It’s the richest contract in terms of total value in franchise history. The White Sox had long been interested in Benintendi, going back to when the outfielder was selected by Boston with the No. 7 pick in the 2015 amateur draft - one spot ahead of Chicago. Benintendi says it’s good to be with a team that wanted him from the get-go.

