Warm weather pushes Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition back

The event is rescheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 8 through 11 due to warm weather conditions.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of the annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition will have to wait a few more weeks to experience the event.

The competition has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 8 through Saturday, February 11 due to weather conditions.

Organizers say this is not the first time the competition has been rescheduled due to warm weather.

The event draws upwards of 50,000 spectators each year to watch teams from around the state compete for the right to represent Illinois in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition.

For more information visit the official website here, or follow the competition on its Facebook page.

