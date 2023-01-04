Warm weather pushes Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Fans of the annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition will have to wait a few more weeks to experience the event.

The competition has been rescheduled for Wednesday, February 8 through Saturday, February 11 due to weather conditions.

Organizers say this is not the first time the competition has been rescheduled due to warm weather.

The event draws upwards of 50,000 spectators each year to watch teams from around the state compete for the right to represent Illinois in the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition.

