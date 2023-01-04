Snow returns to the forecast as temperatures turn cooler

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It hasn’t been the most pleasant starts to 2023, at least from a sunshine standpoint, as it’s been noticeably absent. But nobody can argue about it being a mild start to the year.

So far, the first three days of 2023 have been more than 13° above normal, though that surplus is to shrink considerably in the coming days as the pattern transitions to one featuring slightly more wintry traits.

Cooler air is on the move as a storm system slowly departs to the northeast, though the storm’s impacts here are to be felt for at least the next two days. There’s a considerable amount of moisture set to be positioned on the system’s back side, and with numerous pieces of energy (disturbances) set to pivot through Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday, there are to be multiple chances for flurries or light snow showers. It’s certainly not to snow without interruption, though a snowy hour or two here or there can’t be ruled out at any time.

Snow showers may threaten in spots around or shortly after the noon hour Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Chances for light snow will be on the rise later Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow showers are to remain possible through early Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow showers are possible on a hit or miss basis through much of the day Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Accumulations are hardly to be formidable, but they’re certainly possible. Computer forecast models are in good overall agreement in suggesting that most areas are to see between 0.5″ and 1.0″ in total between Wednesday and Thursday. While not overly impressive accumulations, previous experience has taught us that all it takes is a little bit of snow on the ground to make travel treacherous.

Over the next 48 hours, we may be on the receiving end of up to an inch of new snow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow enthusiasts, rightly frustrated by the lackluster start to the snow season, aren’t likely to be overly thrilled with the paltry accumulations forecast to occur in the coming days, especially considering the overall lack of snow chances to come over the next 7-10 days.

We remain well below normal in the snowfall department for the season. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, consistency is to be the name of the game over the next week to week and a half. Our current forecast has each of the next ten days featuring high temperatures between 34° and 39°.

