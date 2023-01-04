RSO to introduce new director at Murder Mystery Dinner

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of searching, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) will have a new music director on January 20.

RSO will introduce its new director at its upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser to benefit initiatives in music education.

Community members are invited to an evening of glamour, fun, and intrigue at an Old Hollywood Murder Mystery Dinner in the Embassy Suites ballroom. Cocktails, appetizers, live music, and a special guest will kick off the night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then, dinner theater begins at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress the part as their favorite Hollywood star and enjoy an elegant dinner on the estate of Sir Warren Peace, where the killer crowd assembled will be kept guessing as to who the next victim will be and who the unhinged guest is that keeps whacking the invitees.

Tickets are available online at rockfordsymphony.com, by phone at 815-965-0049, or by visiting the RSO offices which are open M-F 9-5.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New driving laws in effect in Illinois
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
Family remembers the special times they shared with Newman
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
Fatal crash
One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase
Carolyn Green died Friday, Dec. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill.
Former Lifescape Community Services CEO dies

Latest News

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8 on Ticketmaster.com.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band headed to Coronado in Rockford
The Music Academy welcomes jazz violinist Randy Sabien to its Friday performance.
Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center welcomes jazz violinist for concert
Rockford Symphony Orchestra
Guest conductor at RSO to premier concerto written for Rockford
Harlem Globetrotters World Tour 2023
Harlem Globetrotters to bring 2023 World Tour to BMO Center