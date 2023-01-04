RSO to introduce new director at Murder Mystery Dinner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After months of searching, the Rockford Symphony Orchestra (RSO) will have a new music director on January 20.

RSO will introduce its new director at its upcoming Murder Mystery Dinner fundraiser to benefit initiatives in music education.

Community members are invited to an evening of glamour, fun, and intrigue at an Old Hollywood Murder Mystery Dinner in the Embassy Suites ballroom. Cocktails, appetizers, live music, and a special guest will kick off the night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Then, dinner theater begins at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to dress the part as their favorite Hollywood star and enjoy an elegant dinner on the estate of Sir Warren Peace, where the killer crowd assembled will be kept guessing as to who the next victim will be and who the unhinged guest is that keeps whacking the invitees.

Tickets are available online at rockfordsymphony.com, by phone at 815-965-0049, or by visiting the RSO offices which are open M-F 9-5.

