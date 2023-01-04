Freeport Community Foundation announces new leadership, names CEO

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Community Foundation (FCF) announced new leadership Wednesday.

Michelle DeHaven-Quast was named CEO of the non-profit, a step up from her part-time role in 2022.

“Working with the Freeport Community Foundation has been a special experience for me since joining the organization in 2018,” stated DeHaven-Quast. “I am honored to be in a position that affords me the ability to build on nearly fifty years of giving legacy. And, bringing Sarah Flashing-Clow into the mix not only elevates our abilities as an organization but also expands our opportunities to not just continue the work that came before but grow and evolve the FCF into the foundation for northwest Illinois.”

DeHaven-Quast is a Dakota High School graduate. She is certified in nonprofit management through NIU’s Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence, and brings over 30 years of professional nonprofit management, marketing, and development experience into her role.

FCF also named Sarah Flashing-Clow as the community relations director.

“This is an exciting time for the Freeport Community Foundation,” said board president Andrea Schultz-Winter. “Michelle DeHaven-Quast has already proven her leadership as the FCF’s part-time Executive Director and elevating her to the full-time role of CEO enables the Foundation to fully pursue its vision for the future. The skills, experience, and enthusiasm that she and Sarah Flashing-Clow bring to the organization allow for continuing growth with a lasting, positive impact on our region.”

To learn more about FCF visit www.freeportcf.org or call 815-801-3035.

