Freeport city council approves new pilot program

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Combatting crime is a top priority for the city of Freeport, so leaders plan to launch a pilot ring doorbell camera program to help.

“I think this is just going to be a force multiplier for our police department and the community and to get more data. We’ve seen in the past that these cameras work. We’ve solved other crimes, other shootings that have come from cameras just like this,” said Freeport Chief of Police Matthew Summers.

The pilot program is an opportunity to combat violence and improve communication between law enforcement and residents. City manager Randy Bukas believes this is just what the city needs.

“The camera program is a unique opportunity for us to help our residents and ourselves to reduce crime in the community to help identify where trouble areas are, who’s doing the crimes and how we can apprehend them,” said Bukas.

The city will buy 35 cameras and give them out on a first-come, first-serve basis. If you want to participate, you must have Wi-Fi and your location will have to be approved.

