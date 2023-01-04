Former Lifescape Community Services CEO dies

URBANA, Ill. (WIFR) - Community members mourn a well-known Rockford community services member following her death.

Carolyn Green died Friday, Dec. 30 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, Ill. She is a former executive director and CEO of Lifescapes Community Services.

“Carol was a tremendous leader at a time when Lifescape needed strong leadership and vision. She had a passion for service. When she retired, she left our organization in a wonderful position to serve even more older adults and their families. Her legacy continues today as we provide meals, information, referrals, care coordination, health and wellness programs, and volunteer opportunities throughout northern Illinois,” said Dale C. Townsend, president of Lifescape’s board of directors.

Green started with Lifescape in 1995 and retired in 2016. She was active in the Rockford community, dedicating her time and expertise to the Rockford Rotary Club, Rockford Women’s Club, Rockford Human Services Collaborative, United Way, IL Partners for Human Services, IL Dept. on Aging, IL Association of Nutrition Providers, and the Older Adult Services Advisory Council.

