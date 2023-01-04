Blackhawks call up recall F Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney

The move comes as Chicago places two players on IR
Chicago Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel, left, is congratulated by Kevin Korchinski and Philipp...
Chicago Blackhawks' Lukas Reichel, left, is congratulated by Kevin Korchinski and Philipp Kurashev (23) after scoring a goal against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two of the AHL’s best are on their way to the NHL as the Blackhawks have called up Forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from Rockford.

Reichel sits in fifth in the AHL for total points (14 G, 22 A) and hit the game-winning goal Tuesday night in OT for Rockford to get the Hogs their fourth straight win. the 20-year-old played in one game earlier this season with the Blackhawks.

Meanwhile, Brett Seney sits in second in the AHL for total points (14 G, 24 A). The 26-year-old already has 55 NHL games under his belt but will look to make his Blackhawks debut when they take on Arizona on Friday.

The move comes as the Hawks place forwards MacKenzie Entwistle and Jujhar Khaira on IR retroactively to December 27.

