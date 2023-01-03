Tickets on sale for 2023 Midwest/Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating sectional at BMO Center in Rockford

The BMO Harris Bank Center in downtown Rockford, Ill.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships will be held at the BMO Center from Tuesday, January 24 through Sunday, January 29.

Various vendors and figure skating merchandise will be available for purchase in the arena during show days.

Daily general admission tickets for the public go on sale at 10 a.m. January 3, online at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the BMO Center Box Office.

Here’s a schedule of practice times and show times, plus daily ticket price:

  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24 - Unofficial on-ice practices viewing, $20 for an all-day ticket.
  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 25 - Unofficial on-ice practices viewing, $20 for an all-day ticket.
  • 8 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. and 2:10 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 - Official on-ice practices viewing, the first day of competition and awards (Pacific Coast Pre-Juvenile, Pacific Coast and Midwest Preliminary, Pacific Coast Open Juvenile) $35 for an all-day ticket.
  • 6 a.m. to 7:20 a.m. and 8 a.m. to 6:50 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27 - Official on-ice practices viewing, second competition day and awards (Midwest Pre-Juvenile, Pacific Coast and Midwest Intermediate, Midwest Open Juvenile, Pacific Coast and Midwest Novice) $35 for an all-day ticket.
  • 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28 - Official on-ice practices viewing, third competition day and awards ( Pacific Coast and Midwest Juvenile, Pacific Coast and Midwest Adult, Pacific Coast and Midwest Masters, Midwest Collegiate, Midwest Junior) $35 for an all-day ticket.
  • 7 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. to 1p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29 - Official on-ice practices viewing, fourth competition day and awards (Midwest Open Collegiate, Pacific Coast and Midwest Open Adult, Pacific Coast and Midwest Open Masters 2) $35 for an all-day ticket.

Individual general admission tickets are required for each day. Daily re-entry with the same-day ticket will be permitted only for this series of events and is not applicable to any other BMO Center event.

Parking is available near the venue at paid parking garages, surface lots within walking distance and limited street spaces.

