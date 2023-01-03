Suspect caught on Ring camera in Beloit wanted in connection with burglaries

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police need the public’s help searching for a man wanted in a string of car burglaries.

The suspect was caught Monday night on Ring video surveillance breaking into a vehicle on Sherwood Drive in Beloit, Wis.

No details have been released on what was stolen from the vehicle, but police say this is not the first vehicle that has been targeted in the area.

Beloit police released a social media post Tuesday morning asking residents in the area for surveillance footage that could help identify the suspect:

Anyone with information about the suspect or crimes in question can contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-757-2244 or the Rock Count Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.