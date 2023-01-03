Rain on the way overnight, potentially heavy at times
Few signs of snow, cold over the coming week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we’ve lacked in the sunshine department in 2023′s first two days, temperatures have at least been on the mild side.
Despite persistent fog lingering well into the day Monday and clouds remaining locked in, temperatures still managed to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday, well above the January 2 normal high of 30°.
With a storm system approaching from the southwest overnight, clouds are ultimately bring rain to our area later on Monday night, and likely lasting for a period of several hours. The storm system, responsible for bringing heavy snow and ice to our north and west and severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to our south, is to bring us a period of rain beginning around or shortly after 11:00pm and continuing through approximately 6:00am Tuesday.
While a few heavier downpours are likely and embedded rumbles of thunder are possible, the severe weather threat here is nonexistent.
Thankfully, Tuesday’s morning commute looks to be a quiet one, as rain’s likely to be out of the area. A second line of showers, perhaps even a thunderstorm, may sweep through the area around midday as a cold front pivots through the area. These, too, are not to be severe. Generally speaking, dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones on Tuesday, with temperatures briefly topping out around 50° before falling sharply later in the day.
Cooler air arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it’ll hardly be cold. Temperatures Wednesday are still to top out in the middle and upper 30s despite cloudiness begin dominant once again. On the storm system’s back side, flurries or light snow showers may occasionally fall here, especially in the afternoon hours. As for accumulations, a light coating is possible to, at most, an inch.
Thursday brings another chance for flurries and light snow showers. Following that, we’re to expect several days of partly to mostly sunny skies with consistent temperatures between 33° and 37°.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.