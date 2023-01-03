Rain on the way overnight, potentially heavy at times

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While we’ve lacked in the sunshine department in 2023′s first two days, temperatures have at least been on the mild side.

Despite persistent fog lingering well into the day Monday and clouds remaining locked in, temperatures still managed to reach the upper 30s to lower 40s Monday, well above the January 2 normal high of 30°.

With a storm system approaching from the southwest overnight, clouds are ultimately bring rain to our area later on Monday night, and likely lasting for a period of several hours. The storm system, responsible for bringing heavy snow and ice to our north and west and severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to our south, is to bring us a period of rain beginning around or shortly after 11:00pm and continuing through approximately 6:00am Tuesday.

Showers and storms will be entering the Stateline after 11:00pm. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Widespread showers, perhaps even a few thunderstorms, are likely from late Monday night through early Tuesday morning. Heavy downpours are possible in spots. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers should wind down closer to sunrise. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While a few heavier downpours are likely and embedded rumbles of thunder are possible, the severe weather threat here is nonexistent.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible this evening and overnight, but severe weather is not a concern. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, Tuesday’s morning commute looks to be a quiet one, as rain’s likely to be out of the area. A second line of showers, perhaps even a thunderstorm, may sweep through the area around midday as a cold front pivots through the area. These, too, are not to be severe. Generally speaking, dry hours are to greatly outnumber the wet ones on Tuesday, with temperatures briefly topping out around 50° before falling sharply later in the day.

Rain should be out of the way in time for Tuesday morning's commute. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second line of showers and storms will be possible around midday Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Clouds will persist for most of the day Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Cooler air arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it’ll hardly be cold. Temperatures Wednesday are still to top out in the middle and upper 30s despite cloudiness begin dominant once again. On the storm system’s back side, flurries or light snow showers may occasionally fall here, especially in the afternoon hours. As for accumulations, a light coating is possible to, at most, an inch.

A few flurries or light snow showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow showers are possible later in the day on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thursday brings another chance for flurries and light snow showers. Following that, we’re to expect several days of partly to mostly sunny skies with consistent temperatures between 33° and 37°.

