One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County

Fatal crash
Fatal crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNNVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a vehicle vs. a semi-truck in Lynnville, Ill.

First responders arrived just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road for aid. During the investigation, Ogle County deputies learned that the woman drove through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a semi-truck.

The woman was transported to a Rockford area hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released pending family notification, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rock Falls woman dies in Ogle County crash on New Year’s Day
Rock Falls woman dies in Ogle County crash on New Year’s Day
New driving laws in effect in Illinois
New laws for Illinois motorists in effect
Family remembers the special times they shared with Newman
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
Police: 22-year-old Freeport pedestrian hit, killed by car
Police: 22-year-old Freeport pedestrian hit, killed by car
Money & wages
Businesses feel effects of Illinois minimum wage increase

Latest News

RSO to announce new director at Murder Mystery fundraiser
RSO to announce new director at Murder Mystery fundraiser
Residents returned to the building Tuesday after fire crews gave the go-ahead.
Nursing home residents evacuate Tuesday for fire alarm in Rockford
Family remembers the special times they shared with Newman
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family
Family remembers the special times they shared with Newman
Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family