One dead after crash at Rt. 64 and Mulford in Ogle County

LYNNVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - One woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a vehicle vs. a semi-truck in Lynnville, Ill.

First responders arrived just before 4:30 p.m. to the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road for aid. During the investigation, Ogle County deputies learned that the woman drove through a stop sign at the intersection, hitting a semi-truck.

The woman was transported to a Rockford area hospital where she later died. Her identity has not been released pending family notification, but the crash remains under investigation.

