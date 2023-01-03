Nursing home residents evacuate Tuesday for fire alarm in Rockford

Smoke alarm
Smoke alarm(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nursing home residents at Amberwood Care Center evacuated Tuesday after a fire alarm was activated.

Fire crews arrived on scene just after 10 a.m. at 2313 N. Rockton Ave. in Rockford in response.

No word yet on the cause of the fire or where it started.

Staff was able to evacuate residents quickly, but it is unknown whether they will be displaced long-term.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

