Memorial held for fallen North Park firefighter

By Elisa Reamer
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - “EMT Brian Rehnberg for his 23 years of service for the citizens protected by North Park Fire, Cherry Valley Fire, Kirkland Fire and Lifeline ambulance. Although you are gone, you will not be forgotten,” sounds the radio.

The end of watch call resonates throughout the departments across the region for firefighter Brian Rehnberg who died Christmas Day while on duty for the North Park Fire Protection District.

“He was a very hardworking person, and he was a very loving person. Brian was always willing to help other stations. He was always willing to go above and beyond,” said captain Lauren Schultz.

During a memorial service Tuesday, Schultz called him her mentor and everyone’s cheerleader because seeing his team succeed is all he wanted.

“Knowing how Brian was, I know he would be very proud of all of us,” she said.

Schultz says her favorite memory with Rehnberg is as the department’s resident chef, he always tried to make the perfect meal.

“He was very selfless, he was very caring, and he wanted to please everyone he knew,” said captain Matt Johnson

Johnson described Rehnberg as a loyal and true friend. He says it will be tough to move forward.

“Brian had a very unique dedication to the job. He wanted to help people in any way he possibly could.”

