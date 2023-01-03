Freeport man killed in crash remembered by family

By Amber Cooper
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:29 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Kody Newman died Friday afternoon after he was hit by a car in rural Freeport.

“He had a heart of gold. He inspired people. He was there and he was a friend to anyone. He loved his music and loved to talk about music,” said stepmom Angie Newman.

Newman was a member of a hardcore metal band named Backhand Betrayal. The band just finished recording their EP in late November and planned to release it this spring. The band will now dedicate the EP in Newman’s honor.

“He was pretty much the driving role of this band since the start he got every member from different locations and concerts,” said bandmate and friend Zack Parkinson.

Friends and family will celebrate and remember Newman’s life this Saturday at Burke Tubbs funeral home.

