ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pockets of drizzle and light rain with highs in the middle 40′s. Rain/Snow mix tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 30′s. Light snow Wednesday night/Thursday morning that might lead to an inch of snow. Middle 30′s both Thursday and Friday. Another chance at light snow showers coming up on Saturday morning. Dry Sunday and Monday.

