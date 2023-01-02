Rock Falls woman dies in Ogle County accident on New Year’s Day, another injured

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is dead after her car collided with another on Route 2 on New Year’s Day.

At about 7:15 this morning in the 6000 block of Route 2 between Byron and Oregon. Laurie Griggs, 48, from Rock Falls was driving her 2009 Nissan Altima when it collided with driver Terry Pearse, 62, from Polo who was driving his 2016 Toyota Prius.

Briggs died at the scene of the accident, while Pearse was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Route 2 was shut down near the accident for nearly four hours before re-opening around 11 this morning.

23 News spoke with Ogle County Sheriff Brian Vanvickle who said icing and low visibility appears to have played a factor in the accident.

This is not the first time a fatal accident on Route 2 has occurred in the last eight months. On April 25, 2022, a man died and six were injured in a three-vehicle accident involving a school bus in the 5700 block south of Byron in between Camling and Townline Roads of Route 2.

