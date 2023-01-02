Rock Falls woman dies in Ogle County accident on New Year’s Day, another injured

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman is dead after her car collided with another on Route 2 on New Year’s Day.

At about 7:15 this morning in the 6000 block of Route 2 between Byron and Oregon. Laurie Griggs, 48, from Rock Falls was driving her 2009 Nissan Altima when it collided with driver Terry Pearse, 62, from Polo who was driving his 2016 Toyota Prius.

Briggs died at the scene of the accident, while Pearse was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Route 2 was shut down near the accident for nearly four hours before re-opening around 11 this morning.

23 News spoke with Ogle County Sheriff Brian Vanvickle who said icing and low visibility appears to have played a factor in the accident.

This is not the first time a fatal accident on Route 2 has occurred in the last eight months. On April 25, 2022, a man died and six were injured in a three-vehicle accident involving a school bus in the 5700 block south of Byron in between Camling and Townline Roads of Route 2.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into The...
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
Traffic Ax at Auburn St
Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.
Chris Spaunhorst was a father of five, often working 50-hour or 60-hour weeks to provide for...
Father of 5 killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day, police say
Photo of the court
Illinois Supreme Court halts ‘SAFE-T’ cash bail act until further notice

Latest News

Photo of the baby
Oh baby, baby: First baby of the New Year in Rockford has been born
Photo of the glowing party
New Years Eve family celebrates a glowing night
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 12/31/2022
Kayleigh's Saturday Forecast - 12/31/2022
Photo of the celebration
Discovery Center lets kids of all ages to ring in the new year