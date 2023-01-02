Oh baby, baby: First baby of the New Year in Rockford has been born

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A New Year’s baby is born at Rockford’s UW Health Swedish American Hospital.

A baby girl was born at Swedes at 2:30 in the morning on New Year’s Day. The healthy baby doesn’t have a name yet, but her parents are doctors at the hospital.

Dr. Sumaira Igbal and Dr. Mohammad Khan are both Familiy Physicians with UW Health. The couple has been married for 12 years and now have three children together.

