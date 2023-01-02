New Years Resolutions can be a lot more than basic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Once the ball drops, optimism rises for a successful 2023.

Making resolutions has always been a popular New Year’s tradition. Many feel the need to set goals and hopefully follow through with them, but not everyone like to stick to the basic ones. Some use it as a way to better their career and future.

Every New Year people sit around with friends and family to celebrate new comings and even share how they plan to make the best out of them with goal in mind.

Most peoples resolutions range from a healthier lifestyle to money management or finding a new job. Some people like to keep their goals more unique however.

“We’re just trying to go to the next level. We are going to be playing a lot of cool shows,” said Gavin Arnold, who is a member of the band Monroe.

As Arnold rang in the New Year, he also set a goal to bring his band to the next level.

“I’m absolutely in love with it and I can’t get enough of playing in front of people and having people sing back our songs,” said Arnold, “I just hope more people come out and it gets out more and I hope more people singing along.”

According to Statista, in 2022 39% of U.S. adults made resolutions and some of the most popular ones were to exercise more, eat healthier and live more economically. One Stateliner we talked to, Quintino Jones, says he’s set to live his life in a richer way.

“To enjoy life and be happy. To own a house, that’s what I want. To try to build a foundation or own something of my own,” said Jones.

Jones says alongside owning a house, he wants to be more financially conscious and take more time this year to focus on himself.

“Just always stay positive. Don’t let the negative get towards y’all. Still focused on whatever y’all have to do,” said Jones.

Most people’s New Years resolutions only last a couple of months if that, but downloading an app can help to keep them on top of their goals. Experts say, this allows us to keep a positive mindset to make sticking to our resolution easier.

According to Statista, one in five people said their goal was to spend less time on social media and more time taking in the world in front of us.

