New laws for Illinois motorists in effect

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - New driving laws took effect for Illinois motorists on January 1, 2023.

Drivers will start to see some benefits coming from the new legislation, including speeding and red-light fines for carjackers driving stolen vehicles and bigger fines for those caught speeding more than 20 miles over the limit in a school zone.

Also in effect will be quicker access to handicapped parking placards for those with disabilities and more class and behind the wheel requirements for drivers under 18 looking to get their driver’s license.

