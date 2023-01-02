Funeral procession planned for fallen North Park firefighter

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A memorial service for fallen North Park firefighter Brian Rehnberg will begin Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Indoor Sports Center in Loves Park.

Following the service, a funeral procession will escort Rehnberg past the North Park Fire Department where he served since 2008.

The public is welcome to honor Rehnberg along the route from Loves Park to Rockford. The procession will depart around 2 p.m. Tuesday from the Indoor Sports Center and proceed South on Alpine, pass the station, turn on Spring Creek and continue on Mulford Road to Fitzgerald Funeral Home.

On Tuesday, flags will fly half-staff across the state to remember a North Park firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Brian Rehnberg passed away on Christmas day shortly after getting home from his shift. Rehnberg started his career with the Rockford Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.