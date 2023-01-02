3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

