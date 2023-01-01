Rainy and snowy New Years Eve night for some

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mixture of rain and snow made for wet New Years Eve night, but still warmer than most holidays are.

We saw highs today in the mid-30s with barely any wind coming in from the East. The sun was out and shining with some scattered clouds making for a beautiful New Years Eve day. Unluckily the night is a different story as we track a mixture of snow and rain falling throughout the night. The wintery mix began at seven in the evening and is not suppose to clear until two in the morning on New Years Day.

Wintery mix begins (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Rain continues (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

If you do plan to travel or walk around town, wear warm layers and maybe even have an umbrella on stand-by. Drivers, make sure you are cautious on the roads for both the weather and for keeping an eye out on other drivers that may not be so careful.

New Years day is set to warm-up to the 40s and also bring a heavy amount of clouds with it and Monday will look pretty identical to that as well.

Break from the rain (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Cloudiness and lack of sun (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Tuesday though is set to bring a day full of rain and possible thunderstorms as we are tracking a cell coming from the West with lots of rain activity.

Lots of rain expected over the next several days (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

