New Years Eve family celebrates a glowing night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The party included dancing, photo booths, games crafts for the kids and the chance to put something in a time capsule for future generations to uncover.

At the climax, balloons fell from the air like a lovely New York times square ball drop. Morgan Mcfadden with the community center says the center exists to bring members of the area together, especially on holidays like New Years. He wants to continue this event for years to come.

“The HCC’s trying to revitalize all the programs that so many people have spoke about when they grew up, that they’ve grown up knowing. So now a lot of those people are having kids and now we’re trying to get it back on track,” said McFadden, “get it back to where we’re having tons of events and everyone knows that we’re doing events”

