Discovery Center lets kids of all ages to ring in the new year

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s very own Discovery Center hosted an afternoon of fun for the whole family as well as helping parents tire their children out before midnight.

The event was included in museum admission and ran from noon until the early evening on Saturday afternoon. Visitors could enjoy times square ball and confetti drops, make party hats, take a spin on the sock skating rink and take part in other new year themed activities. Marketing director Annmarie Walker says this is the biggest New Years event they’ve hosted since the pandemic started.

“We did the event in 2020 but we had to do it virtually. In 2021 we did a much smaller scale event because we were limiting capacity. So it’s wonderful to have it back, bigger than ever this year,” said Walker.

