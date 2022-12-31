Traffic crash involving injures on Auburn St.

Traffic Ax at Auburn St
Traffic Ax at Auburn St(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Auburn Street and Evergreen Street, due to a traffic crash involving 2 vehicles.

Rockford police attempted to perform a traffic stop on one vehicle, when it took off. The first vehicle crashed into the second one. At least 2 people suffered non-life threatening injures.

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update this article when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody
Bianchi Guilty
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Shirland man named after fatal crash in Rockton
Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years.
Rockford UW Health doctor identified as drowning victim in Rock County, Wis.
Chris Spaunhorst was a father of five, often working 50-hour or 60-hour weeks to provide for...
Father of 5 killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day, police say

Latest News

2023's to get off to a rather warm start.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 12/30/2022
generic crash
Freeport man killed in vehicle crash
Harlem-Roscoe Fire honors retiring chief; welcomes new chief
Harlem-Roscoe Fire honors retiring chief; welcomes new chief
Chief Trollop was sworn in Friday during a pinning ceremony at Fire Station #1 in Roscoe.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire honors retiring chief; welcomes new chief