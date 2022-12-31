Traffic blocked after crash on Business 20 in Stephenson County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - An area of Business 20 west of Lily Creek Road in Stephenson County is shut down as first responders investigate a crash.

At this time, details about the crash are unknown. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, with westbound traffic being diverted to Lily Creek Road.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody
Bianchi Guilty
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Shirland man named after fatal crash in Rockton
Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years.
Rockford UW Health doctor identified as drowning victim in Rock County, Wis.
Women killed in hit-and-run
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers

Latest News

2023's to get off to a rather warm start.
Mark's Friday Forecast -- 12/30/2022
Harlem-Roscoe Fire honors retiring chief; welcomes new chief
Harlem-Roscoe Fire honors retiring chief; welcomes new chief
Chief Trollop was sworn in Friday during a pinning ceremony at Fire Station #1 in Roscoe.
Harlem-Roscoe Fire honors retiring chief; welcomes new chief
The daycare center is set to open Jan. 3, 2023.
Daycare set to open in Rochelle after two years