IceHogs sign six-year-old Samuel Escutia to one day contract

Escutia will get to drop the puck on Saturday at the Hogs NYE game vs. Chicago
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Life has been an uphill climb from the start for six-year-old Samuel Escutia.

Sam was born prematurely at just one pound, five ounces, and has been in and out of the hospital going through things like open heart surgery, implementation of a tracheostomy, as well surgery for a cancerous tumor on his liver. But this weekend, sam gets to forget about all that and become just one of the guys.

The IceHogs signed the Rockford six-year-old to a one-day contract Friday after Sam and IceHogs front office members met earlier this year.

“It starts grounding you a little bit with how lucky and how fortunate to be a part of an organization like Rockford but just to be a part of the community and the hockey community it’s such a special thing,” IceHogs Captain Garrett Mitchell said.

“It’s incredible, I don’t think people understand,” Sam’s Mom Marcela Flores said, “I think we all take so many things for granted and so I just want to remind people that when they’re with their families and enjoying simple things like going to a Rockford IceHogs game to really appreciate the time you have together because you don’t know if that’s going to always be.”

“He was just born premature and every year he’s in the hospital and he’s usually sick every year and he’s gone through so much and this being the first year that he wasn’t in the hospital (for Christmas) and was healthy enough to be able to take him out to a game and that was the first game he ever went to and he’s just had so much fun,” Flores said.

“Me, now with two little girls I can’t imagine having to go through all of that so it’s pretty special for him to be a part of us for a couple of days and we’re excited to have him,” Mitchell said.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody
Bianchi Guilty
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Shirland man named after fatal crash in Rockton
Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years.
Rockford UW Health doctor identified as drowning victim in Rock County, Wis.
Chris Spaunhorst was a father of five, often working 50-hour or 60-hour weeks to provide for...
Father of 5 killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Day, police say

Latest News

Eastland Holiday Tournament: Pecatonica takes down South Beloit in championship matchup
Eastland Holiday Tournament: Pecatonica takes down South Beloit in championship matchup
Boylan alum, Indy Eleven Goalkeeper Tim Trilk hosts soccer camp along with Rockford Raptors FC
Boylan alum, Indy Eleven Goalkeeper Tim Trilk hosts soccer camp along with Rockford Raptors FC
Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic: Dixon, Lincoln advance to Championship
Dixon-KSB Holiday Classic: Dixon, Lincoln advance to Championship
Boylan Reindeer Games: Titans, Harlem go 2-0 on first day of competition
Boylan Reindeer Games: Titans, Harlem go 2-0 on first day of competition