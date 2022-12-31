Harlem-Roscoe Fire honors retiring chief; welcomes new chief

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Harlem Roscoe Fire Protection District celebrates Chief David Shoevlin’s retirement Friday while ushering in his successor.

Colleagues and family recognized Shoevlin for a job well done. He started working with the HRFD in 2008.

Shoevlin shared about how much family means to him, including his family at the department, during the intimate ceremony.

Later in the afternoon, guests welcomed incoming Chief Patrick Trollop with a formal procession before he was sworn in.

“Getting to hear all of the accolades and accomplishments (Shoevlin has) made over his career, is humbling for me,” said chief Trollop. “Today just kind of proved how much he’s done not just for our community but for the state fire service as well,”

