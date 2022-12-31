Daycare set to open in Rochelle after two years

The daycare center is set to open Jan. 3, 2023.
By Elisa Reamer
Published: Dec. 30, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just a few days, the city of Rochelle will take a step forward to address a daycare shortage in the community.

An October 2021 survey showed community members felt more childcare facilities were desperately needed, but it still took more than a year to get one open.

Starting Tuesday, children ages 6 weeks to 12-years-old will be welcomed into the Little Hubs Little Center off of 15th Street in Rochelle. For the past several months, the daycare’s owners went through inspections and visits by Illinois’ Department of Children and Family Services.

“Opening process for DCFS is so hard. There’s a licensing that you have to go through, it takes months. You need to get your lead tested in your water. A fire marshal has to come out. Every fire alarm has to be tested. It took about five inspectors to come out before we could get open,” said Little Hubs Little Center director Kristin Barlow.

Owner Joni Spartz says she started talking with the city a long time ago, but it was the 2021 community survey results that pushed the learning center’s opening along.

“Having that copy helped us determine that yes it was needed,” she said.

Mayor John Bearrows says the original plan was to find a nonprofit to operate the daycare but he’s just as glad to have a private owner.

“We’re extremely excited here in the city excited to hear this news. You know, we have had and amazing 2022. Hearing the news that the daycare is going to open just kinda puts the icing on the cake for us. It’s something we’ve wanted and have worked on for over 2 years. This is a great accomplishment for our community,” he said.

Parents who are interested in sending their children to Little Hubs Learning Center can email them at littlehubs@yahoo.com or contact them through their Facebook.

