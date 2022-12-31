2022 to close on mild, somewhat unsettled note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it was back to reality in the temperature department, few could make an argument suggesting Friday was a cold day, especially by late December standards.

While we spent most of the day in the 30s Friday, thanks in large part to a northwesterly breeze, winds are to shift back to the southeast Saturday, promising the return of 40s for what looks to be a rather lengthy visit.

Despite the cloudiness, temperatures in the 40s are expected Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Don’t expect to see much in the way of sunshine, though. In fact, clouds are to dominate for most of the day. We’ll then pay attention to the possibility for precipitation from the mid to late afternoon hours on. Close attention to temperatures will be warranted at that time, as there remains the possibility that rain mixes with snow, sleet, or freezing rain for a brief amount of time. No accumulations of any consequence are anticipated, though even a minor coating could cause a few slick spots as many head out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Mostly cloudy skies are on the docket for Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain could mix with snow or freezing rain late Saturday afternoon into early Saturday evening. Temperatures will have to be closely monitored. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A second batch of precipitation is expected to develop late Saturday evening. Thankfully, temperatures are likely to be climbing, albeit slowly, so the expectation is that this round would come in the form of rain. It is possible, however, that rain may continue as we ring in 2023 at the midnight hour.

A second batch of rain is possible Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we ring in 2023, there could be a few showers with which to contend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Rain will be long gone by the time we wake up New Year’s Day, and despite clouds dominating once again Sunday, our temperatures are again ticketed for the 40s, thanks in large part to the milder start to the day.

Don't expect to see much in the way of sun on New Year's Day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Sunday are to reach the middle 40s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warmth then takes center stage early next week as a windy storm system begins to churn in our direction. We’re clearly to be positioned firmly in the storm’s warm sector, meaning there’s little doubt that the precipitation that comes from it comes in the form of rain. In fact, we’ve included embedded rumbles of thunder in the forecast for both Monday, especially Monday night, and Tuesday. Temperatures Monday are to come within a few degrees of 50°, while Tuesday we should have little trouble getting well into the 50s.

Temperatures on Monday are to flirt with 50° and should reach well into the 50s on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While temperatures revert back closer to normal on Wednesday, there aren’t any signs of any arctic intrusions coming our way anytime soon. Temperatures are likely to remain milder than normal through the first two weeks of January, and perhaps longer.

While cooler, Wednesday's still to feature temperatures slightly above January normals. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's a very high likelihood of seeing mild temperatures for the first two weeks of January, and perhaps longer. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

