2022 to close on mild, somewhat unsettled note
Warmer than normal temperatures to extend well into 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While it was back to reality in the temperature department, few could make an argument suggesting Friday was a cold day, especially by late December standards.
While we spent most of the day in the 30s Friday, thanks in large part to a northwesterly breeze, winds are to shift back to the southeast Saturday, promising the return of 40s for what looks to be a rather lengthy visit.
Don’t expect to see much in the way of sunshine, though. In fact, clouds are to dominate for most of the day. We’ll then pay attention to the possibility for precipitation from the mid to late afternoon hours on. Close attention to temperatures will be warranted at that time, as there remains the possibility that rain mixes with snow, sleet, or freezing rain for a brief amount of time. No accumulations of any consequence are anticipated, though even a minor coating could cause a few slick spots as many head out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
A second batch of precipitation is expected to develop late Saturday evening. Thankfully, temperatures are likely to be climbing, albeit slowly, so the expectation is that this round would come in the form of rain. It is possible, however, that rain may continue as we ring in 2023 at the midnight hour.
Rain will be long gone by the time we wake up New Year’s Day, and despite clouds dominating once again Sunday, our temperatures are again ticketed for the 40s, thanks in large part to the milder start to the day.
Warmth then takes center stage early next week as a windy storm system begins to churn in our direction. We’re clearly to be positioned firmly in the storm’s warm sector, meaning there’s little doubt that the precipitation that comes from it comes in the form of rain. In fact, we’ve included embedded rumbles of thunder in the forecast for both Monday, especially Monday night, and Tuesday. Temperatures Monday are to come within a few degrees of 50°, while Tuesday we should have little trouble getting well into the 50s.
While temperatures revert back closer to normal on Wednesday, there aren’t any signs of any arctic intrusions coming our way anytime soon. Temperatures are likely to remain milder than normal through the first two weeks of January, and perhaps longer.
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.