Wisconsin teen suffers serious injuries after snowmobile crash

NEWARK, WIS. (WIFR) - A 16-year-old boy is recovering from serious injuries after a snowmobile accident this week.

Authorities say the teen was thrown from a snowmobile in Rock County Wednesday afternoon. According to sheriff’s deputies, the teen was driving the snowmobile in the 6700 block of South County Highway H when the incident happened.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is leading the investigation.

