Social Security payments to get cost-of-living boost in January

The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.
The Social Security benefit increase is expected to boost monthly payments by more than $140.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Senior citizens and other Social Security recipients will start getting a larger monthly benefit in January.

The 8.7% annual cost-of-living adjustment is aimed at helping them cope with high inflation.

The largest increase in more than 40 years, it will boost monthly payments by more than $140 to an average of roughly $1,827 for 2023.

About 70 million people will get the increase, which follows a 5.9% adjustment for 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rayshawn Smith gets life in prison for murder of Ashley Hardin
Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody
Bianchi Guilty
29-year-old Rockford woman guity of violating protection order
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
Shirland man named after fatal crash in Rockton
Dr. Lin was a valued physician at SwedishAmerican and UW Health for 26 years.
Rockford UW Health doctor identified as drowning victim in Rock County, Wis.
Women killed in hit-and-run
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim in Rockford searches for answers

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping,...
Putin, Xi vow closer ties as Russia bombards Ukraine again
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
Trump’s tax returns to be released Friday after long fight
Kayleigh's Friday Morning Forecast - 12/30/2022
Kayleigh's Friday Morning Forecast - 12/30/2022
Missiles were fired at Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
RAW: Aftermath of missile strikes on Kyiv