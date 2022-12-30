Nonprofits encourage adding service work to New Year’s resolutions

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nonprofits throughout the Rockford region challenge all of us to add one more New Year’s resolution to our lists.

They say becoming a volunteer can offer a host of rewards and as 23 news reporter Elisa Reamer explains, it can also help not-for-profits struggling with staffing shortages.

In a time when we search for instant gratification, experts believe volunteering can give you a boost. Nonprofits say a simple google search can link you with opportunities that match your interests. Leaders at the Rockford Boys and Girls Club need tutors for the kids. They say just an hour a week can make a world of difference.

“Very much of a win-win on both ends. Our kids love being around new adults and the hugs they give and the smiles they give are great for our volunteers and the attention and the interest the volunteers give to the kids is a total win for them as well,” says Rockford Boys and Girls Club director of volunteers Karen Zussman.

At Winnebago County Animal Services, adoption and volunteer coordinator Amber Pinnon says volunteering to spend time with the animals can turn your day around.

“Volunteers are an integral part of what we do at Winnebago County Animal Services. They help match up pets with new perspective adopters and so they’re helping us get to know the pets, they’re helping us check on them, be a part of their day-to-day lives, so they’re really helping us try to get them into loving forever homes” Pinnon says.

Volunteers for the Boys and Girls Club must be at least 16 years old and 18 at Winnebago County Animal Services. For those who are younger, Pinnon recommends starting a fundraiser through your school.

“Giving back to your community makes your mental health feel good, so if you can find a way to make that a priority this new year, everyone in the community would appreciate it,” Zussman says.

If you would like to get involved with Boys and Girls club or the Winnebago County Animal Services, visit their websites.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.