Major fire devastates buildings downtown Mendota

MENDOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Local disaster relief dispatched to LaSalle County late Thursday night to aid in a devastating fire downtown Mendota.

First responders say the fire broke out just after 9 p.m. Thursday for a multi-building structure fire on Illinois Avenue. Crews from surrounding areas including Boone County Emergency Management Agency and LaSalle County EMA responded for aid. Boone County assisted by bringing an Air Cascade to help douse the blaze.

No injuries have been reported, and authorities say Illinois Avenue is closed due to heavy smoke, fire, and water damage.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is expected to investigate Friday, as the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Photos and video courtesy of the Boone County EMA Facebook:

