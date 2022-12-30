A dip back into cooler temperatures as a cold front moves through

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time to say goodbye to those spring-like temperatures and hello to cooler weather as a cold front sweep’s its way across our region.

We are seeing highs in the 40s but that was only for the early morning hours because current temperatures are in the mid-30s and will continue that way for the remainder of today. Not only will today be a chilly day but also a cloudy day with some sun peeking through every now and again.

A cold front moves through that will cool us down for the day. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Heavier cloud coverage this morning as temperatures cool down. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Start to see some break in the clouds for the sun. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

Scattered clouds into the night but pleasantly clear (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

New Year’s Eve will be a partly cloudy day with on-and-off sun, but heavy rain will be expected to fall overnight. It will only last a couple hours but if you have New Year’s Eve plans or will be travelling for the holiday be aware of the rain. It could cause some visibility issues, but also have an umbrella on hand to protect yourself from the wet.

The rain mixed with the cold will make for a pretty chilly holiday night.

Monday and Tuesday will be days filled with rain. On Tuesday we will see temperatures reach highs in the 50s yet again, warming us up before the ultimate cool down. From the morning until the night, heavy amounts of rain will cool us down for the coming weekend as well.

We are tracking a good amount of rainfall for New Years Day, Monday and Tuesday. (Kayleigh Randle, WIFR)

