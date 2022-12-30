Boylan alum, Indy Eleven Goalkeeper Tim Trilk hosts soccer camp along with Rockford Raptors FC

Trilk joined the Indiana-based squad in 2022 and has made 16 appearances so far with the club
By Michael Tilka
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Off the heels of the 2022 World Cup, one Rockford native is looking to bring his passion and profession to future Stateline soccer players.

Tim Trilk was a standout at Boylan before heading to Western Illinois to play college soccer where he ended up earning all-conference honors his senior year. Since then Trilk has gone on to play at the professional level and earlier this year Trilk joined the indy eleven. The Indiana-based squad plays in the second-highest level of American soccer in the USL Championship League. The former Titan racked up 53 saves in 16 appearances and nabbed four clean sheets along the way.

