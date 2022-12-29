Shirland man named after fatal crash in Rockton

38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
38-year-old Shirland man found dead after Rockton crash
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A 38-year-old Shirland man who died in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified.

The man was identified as Nathan Shockley died in a car accident.

First-arriving crews say the vehicle crashed into a tree in the 6600 block of Shirland Road in Rockton. Officials tell 23 News they believe the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. but the vehicle wasn’t found until hours later.

According to first responders, a passing motorist called 9-1-1. When emergency technicians arrived just before 7 a.m., they removed the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at 7:59 a.m. by first responders

