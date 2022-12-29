Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing

By Amber Cooper
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have.

“We want to reduce the textile waste and really enable people to use what’s already here instead of generating more,” said Tad More Tailoring CEO Sarena Alsharif.

A study conducted in 2021 identified the fashion industry as the world’s third largest polluter and half of all Americans throw their clothes in the trash.

“Everybody has clothes in their closet that they don’t use because they might be too big or they might need to be rehemed or they might be missing a button. We can reuse all of those. We can fix them and still love them and enjoy them instead of putting them in the landfills,” said Alsharif.

If you plan to join, you can tag @Tadmoretailoring on Instagram or TikTok and show them how you revived your clothing.

