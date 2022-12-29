Rockford man convicted of murder dies in prison custody

Death investigation.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man sentenced to life in prison for murdering his ex-girlfriend died in prison custody this week.

A spokesperson from the Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed Thursday the death of 46-year-old Rayshawn Smith.

According to the Will County Coroner’s Office, Smith died Sunday, Dec. 25―Christmas day.

Smith was sentenced on Thursday, Dec. 16 in Winnebago County. According to court documents, Smith waived his right to be present during the sentencing, where family and friends of murder victim Ashley Hardin, 38, of Rockford, read victim impact statements. He pleaded guilty to the murder in October.

Police found Hardin’s body on July 23 on East Rockton Road in Roscoe, Ill. Smith was taken into custody that day as a suspect in her murder.

